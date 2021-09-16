Troopers seeking driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Alamo

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are searching for the driver in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that occurred in Alamo on Wednesday.

The crash happened at approximately 8:07 p.m. on State Highway 495, just west of Farm-to-Market Road 1423 in Alamo, according to a news release from the agency.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was walking northbound on S.H. 495, crossing the road,” the release said. “Video surveillance obtained from a local business revealed the pedestrian stopped in the middle of the roadway when a pick-up truck traveling eastbound on S.H. 495 struck him.”

That pedestrian was later identified as Jose I. Rodriguez, 50. He sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The suspect vehicle is dark in color, possibly a black pick-up truck with damage to its front bumper.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle, they are asked to call the DPS office at (956) 565-7600.