Tropical storm causes school closures, delays

The Brownsville Independent School District announced Sunday that start times for instruction will be delayed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

>> Elementary schools will begin at 8:45 a.m.

>> Middle schools will begin at 8:25 a.m.

>> High schools will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Transportation routes will also be delayed. The pick-up time for students will be one hour after their regular scheduled time.

All staff will report as scheduled. After school programs were to continue as scheduled.

For more information, please visit www.bisd.us or the district’s social media pages.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS

>> Point Isabel ISD has cancelled all classes and district operations for Monday.

>> San Perlita ISD has cancelled all classes for Monday. Classes will resume Tuesday, weather permitting.

>> San Benito CISD has cancelled all after-school programs and tutorials.

>> Santa Rosa ISD has cancelled all after-school activities.