Palm Valley Animal Society in need of emergency fosters in preparation for flooding

With Tropical Storm Nicholas heading rapidly toward the Rio Grande Valley, the Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg is seeking temporary fosters to help keep its animals dry in case of flooding.

The large majority of dog kennels at the 2501 W. Trenton Road facility are undercover outside.

However, the property is known to flood easily.

In preparation for what could be an extremely wet week, the animal society is reaching out to the community to help move a minimum of 50 medium-size and large dogs out to temporary foster homes while the storm passes through.

“If we can move at least 50, that would be great,” shelter Executive Director Donna Casamento said. “But it would be even better if we can move 100 dogs out, which will give us the space we need to make sure everyone is kept out of the flood zones during the storm.”

The Palm Valley Animal Society will provide all supplies needed for foster homes.

Community members interested in helping may visit the Trenton Road shelter between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get registered and select a dog that works well for their home.

Those unable to foster but still interested in helping are encouraged to donate toward the cost of purchasing emergency supplies, such as bungee cords and tarps to help keep those who are left behind dry.

Donations can be made at pvastx.org/donate.