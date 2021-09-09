Border Patrol agents rescue woman from burning car

It is something you would see in a Hollywood movie, two law enforcement officers running towards a burning car to rescue the driver.

This is what two U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in Brownsville did on Wednesday, as they rescued a woman from her smoking vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the agents were traveling south on U.S. Highway 77/83 when they noticed a stranded vehicle on the shoulder of the opposite lane. The vehicle was emitting large amount of smoke, the Border Patrol stated in a press release.

The agents crossed the median and reached out to the woman who was still sitting in the driver’s seat, the release stated. “The agents, without regard for their own safety, extracted the female just before it was engulfed in flames.”

Brownsville police and fire department also responded to the scene where the firefighters extinguished the blaze. The woman was evaluated and did not require further medical attention.

Authorities said the agents are assigned to the Field Training Unit or FTU training program that all agents must go through post-graduation from the Border Patrol Academy.

According to the Border Patrol, this program provides new agents on-the-job training from veteran agents at their first duty location. The FTU curriculum includes area familiarization, land navigation, processing, and a multitude of other skills agents must possess and demonstrate before being allowed to patrol on their own.

Authorities said the actions of the courageous group of agents are commendable and a true example of Border Patrol’s creed of “Live Honor First.”

