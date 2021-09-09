Traffic to halt at Veterans International Bridge for 9/11 remembrance

Traffic on Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville will be temporarily halted on Saturday as U.S. Customs and Border Protection hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The traffic at Veterans International Bridge will be stopped from 7 to 8 a.m.

Alternate crossings locations at the Gateway International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge will be open.

In a new release, CBP encourages the traveling public to make any and all necessary arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they are planning to utilize the Veterans International Bridge that morning.

CBP reminds the public that they may also utilize the Los Indios International Bridge as an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic.

“We would like the traveling public to know that CBP will continue to process vehicular traffic at the two alternate crossing locations, Gateway International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros International bridge to ensure continuity of operations and traffic flow during the temporary stoppage at Veterans International Bridge during the remembrance ceremony,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Port of Brownsville.

CBP is also reminding everyone the land border port travel restrictions continue to remain in effect.

For more information regarding the restrictions and what constitutes essential, non-essential travel, please consult the following link https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/08/23/2021-18061/notification-of-temporary-travel-restrictions-applicable-to-land-ports-of-entry-and-ferries-service.

