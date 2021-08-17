Hidalgo County reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 521 new cases

Four more deaths related to COVID-19 and 521 new cases were reported in Hidalgo County, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

An Edinburg woman in her 40s, a San Juan woman in her 50s, and two women over 70 years old, one from Alamo and the other from Mission, died due to COVID-related complications.

Their deaths bring the total number of deaths in Hidalgo County to 3,007.

The new cases raise the total case count to 104,273 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 64,722 were confirmed, 37,282 were probable, and 2,269 were suspected.

Currently, 4,011 cases are considered active.

The county also reported there are 469 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals, with 107 being treated in intensive care units.