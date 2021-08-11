Cameron County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

Three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Tuesday.

The deaths include a Brownsville man in his 70s and a Harlingen man and Laguna Vista man both in their 80s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Tuesday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,726, the health department said.

Also Tuesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 206 laboratory reports of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 46,092.

The new cases include 42 laboratory reports of COVID-19 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

The new cases include 35 children in the age group of 9 years old or young and 55 people in the age group of 10 to 19.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Primera, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Maria and Santa Rosa, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 210 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 41,964.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Tuesday, 70.15% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 84.10% has received at least one dose. In addition, 82.39% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 90.86% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in a statement.