LETTERS: Representatives are representing

As far as Gov. Abbott wanting our representatives to do their job or duty, that’s what they wanted to do in the first place.

They are in Washington we the people who elected them want them to help us, not to just do what Abbott wants them to do.

Boy, it’s like the saying goes, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” with the apple being Abbott and the tree being Trump.

Going back 200 years when the trend was “Do not teach the Hispanics and the blacks how to read” because they might get the drift of things. Well, I guess the drift of things is on us and I mean all of us, Republicans and Democrats alike.

I am one of the people who will be having a harder time voting because I have trouble walking. So when somebody takes me to vote, we park in the handicap zone, a person comes out and takes my ID and voting card, and brings me the voting machine out and I get to vote.

Jaime Munoz, Alton