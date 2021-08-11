7 more die as nearly 100 in ICUs with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported seven COVID-19 related deaths and 349 new cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

The deaths include a man over the age of 70 from Alamo, a woman in her 40s and a man over 70 from Donna, as well as a man in his 60s from Mission, a man in his 40s from San Juan and a man in his 50s, and a woman over 70 from Weslaco.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,974.

The county’s 349 new cases include 163 that are confirmed and 186 probable. There have been a total of 102,225 positive cases in Hidalgo County, including 64,124 confirmed cases, 35,832 probable and 2,269 suspected.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 380 people in county hospitals with the virus, and there were 98 people in intensive care units.

An additional 441 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 95,485. There are 3,766 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 577,215 COVID-19 tests, and 474,187 of those tests had negative results.