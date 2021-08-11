Suspect wanted after Friday standoff in Edinburg accused of domestic violence

The Edinburg Police Department has charged a 30-year-old man sought after a hourslong standoff Friday evening with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence.

Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda said Robert Jason Garcia turned himself in to authorities Monday evening.

Garcia made a first appearance in Edinburg Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon where he received a total of $200,000 in bonds on the charges.

Police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sugar Road at approximately 7 p.m. for a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence, which ended when Sepulveda said police forced their way into the home at 11:30 p.m.

When authorities got inside, they found Garcia’s wife on the second floor of the residence barricaded inside a room.

“She appeared to be terrified,” Sepulveda said.

The woman did sustain injuries which investigators believe to be from an object that left sharp wounds.

Garcia, however, was nowhere to be found.

Sepulveda said investigators think he left before police showed up and Garcia’s mother, who was at the house, told police she believed her son was still inside the house.

Garcia’s wife also believed he was inside the house and throughout the ordeal she had been communicating with police.

So had Garcia, Sepulveda said.

Police were in communication with Garcia over the cellphone and Sepulveda said Garcia indicated that he was inside the house.

Sepulveda said that anyone who finds themselves in an abusive relationship should call their local police departments and report any abuse.

There are also numerous community organizations in the Rio Grande Valley who can help people being abused with resources, protective orders and more.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), which can also be reached via chat at www.thehotline.org or by texting “START” to 88788.

