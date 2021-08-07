Pharr man charged for 15-year-old’s ATV death

A Pharr man is being charged with criminal negligence after a collision with an all-terrain vehicle struck by an oncoming car caused the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Omar Aguilera Jr. was driving the ATV with the 15-year-old passenger when he failed to yield for northbound traffic while attempting to cross South 10th Street and was struck by an oncoming Chevrolet Aveo, according to the affidavit.

McAllen officers responded to the incident on May 31 and believe that a tall cement barrier might have obstructed Aguilera’s and the Aveo driver’s view.

The Aveo struck the ATV’s rear right side which caused Aguilera and his passenger to be ejected and fall onto the pavement.

Aguilera suffered a fractured right femur while his passenger took major head trauma and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the affidavit read.

The ATV was designed for one occupant and is required by law that the driver wear a helmet and acquire a safety course certification in order to operate the vehicle in a public space, which Aguilera failed to do, the affidavit read.

Aguilera was booked and released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

