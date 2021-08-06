Valley reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths 

Hidalgo County reported three deaths and 474 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Those who died were an Edinburg man in his 70s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s, according to a news release from the county. Their deaths bring the county’s death toll to 2,958.

There were also 330 people being treated for the virus in county hospitals, with 63 in intensive care units.

Of the 474 new cases, 156 were confirmed and another 381 were probable.

The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 100,599 with 3,364 remaining active.

Cameron County reported 240 more cases and no COVID-related deaths.

Of the 240 cases reported Thursday, Cameron County officials noted 130 were from facilities housing unaccompanied minors, such as shelters and detention centers.

The county also reported eight employees were sick with the virus: two from building maintenance, one from adult probation, one from the civil legal division, one from the office of Constable Precinct 3, one from the department of transportation, one from juvenile probation and one from the sheriff’s office.

The 240 cases reported Friday raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 45,467. There have also been an additional 237 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 41,550.

MORE INFORMATION:

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Service’s 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.