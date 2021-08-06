Brownsville police have identified the man who was shot and killed late Wednesday night while driving on the city’s east side.

Investigators say 33-year-old Edgar Barrera was shot just before midnight outside a small apartment complex on the 5400 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that a white vehicle had collided with two other vehicles there.

When officer’s looked into the car they found Barrera slumped over with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Barrera was driving the vehicle when he was shot. They say they found a number of shell casings at the scene, but do not know how many times he was shot.

Police say no one has been arrested in the case and they are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS with any information.

