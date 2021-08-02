Heat index to reach 110-112 degrees Monday afternoon

If you have to be outside this afternoon, take as many heat precautions as possible.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints today will make the “feels like” temperatures between 106 to 112 degrees.

The highest index values are forecast for parts of Starr and Kenedy counties.

If you must be out in the heat or working outdoors, doctors and forecasters urge you drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothes and take frequent breaks if possible.

A weak cold front will move into south Texas this afternoon, but it won’t drop temperatures although it will produce mostly sunny skies.