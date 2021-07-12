$27M awarded for state highway project in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority was awarded $27 million for the State Highway 365 Project at the Texas Transportation Commission meeting held June 30, state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa announced in a news release Friday.

“For the past several years I have been working with RMA Chairman David Deanda, facilitating meetings with TxDOT staff, and making sure this project remained in the Unified Transportation Program,” Hinojosa said in the release. “The UTP is TxDOT’s 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation projects across the state.”

The State Highway 365 Project will extend east and south Anzalduas Highway to Military Highway in Hidalgo County — about 12.2 miles.

The project aims to divert international trucks from local roads that go through neighborhoods and school zones, which has created safety concerns and strains an already-congested system, according to the release.

Hinojosa cited a recent report from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) that indicates the number of northbound commercial vehicles and rail crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas will see an increase of an estimated 14.9 million by 2050.

The combined number of vehicles and rail crossings in 2019 alone was 5.6 million.

“It is important that we invest in our infrastructure so that Texans can reap the financial benefits and the number of jobs trade with Mexico generates for the Texas economy.” Hinojosa said in the release. “This is an important investment for the future of the Valley.”

The Hidalgo County RMA has until May 1, 2022, to complete a construction contract for the SH 365 project.