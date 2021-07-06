Suspended McAllen police officer drove without tire

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper said in a probable cause affidavit that the McAllen police officer arrested early Monday morning for driving while intoxicated had been swerving and was driving without a tire.

DPS arrested 39-year-old Edinburg resident Marlen Maldonado about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning after a trooper spotted her failing to maintain a single lane on State Highway 107. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle.

“I activated my emergency red and blue lights to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle did not stop as required by state law. Said vehicle conducted multiple turns only stopping after arriving at the suspects residence,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Maldonado initially claimed to not have seen the trooper trying to pull her over, but after being arrested she admitted to seeing the trooper, according to that document.

“Ms. Maldonado stated she was trying to get home with her flat tire. Ms. Maldonado had damage to her right side of her vehicle and had no tire on her front right tire,” the affidavit stated.

DPS also stated Maldonado admitted to drinking White Claws before driving.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez suspended Maldonado without pay after her arrest.

She bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center Monday on a total of $17,500 in bonds, records show.