Migrant children shelter in Donna, a symbol of current influx, to close

A shelter for migrant children in Donna, at one point a symbol for the current influx experienced during the onset of the Biden administration, is preparing to close later this month, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (HHS ACA) opened the Delphi Emergency Intake Site in Donna April 6 as one of many emergency intake sites created to help alleviate overcrowding at U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing centers.

Sources told The Monitor the site in Donna is preparing to close as early as July 19. It is unclear if the tents occupied by HHS will remain or be deconstructed.

Overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, filled primarily with children, prompted the creation of the 1,500-bed emergency intake site on the same grounds as CBP’s processing center in Donna. Fifteen similar facilities with varying holding capacity were created across the country.

The number of children entering into CBP custody declined in recent months, unlike the increase seen during March.

On March 28, at its highest peak, CBP had 5,767 children in its custody across the border. By May 11, about 421 children were in Border Patrol facilities.

The substantial increase of children entering the U.S. without their parents — a demographic which cannot be sent back to Mexico unlike migrant adults and families during the pandemic — led to processing times that exceeded the 72-hour limit.

During the first week of March, nearly two-thirds of 1,800 children in custody at CBP processing centers in the Valley were held more than the three-day limit. One third was held for over five days.

Children who enter the U.S. without their parents are turned over to HHS after CBP processes them. The number of children in HHS custody swelled to an average of 22,000 children in their custody in late April. It’s gone down to an average of about 14,600 children in their custody within the last 10 days.

A comment from HHS ACF was requested but not granted as of press time.