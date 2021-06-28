Suspected drunk driver crashes into Pharr apartment, kills teen

Pharr police say that a 22-year-old man driving at a high rate of speed early Monday morning crashed into an apartment hitting two people, including a 16-year-old who died.

The incident happened at 3:33 a.m. when police responded to the apartment complex in the 200 block of North Veterans Boulevard, according to a department Facebook statement.

Pharr police say a preliminary investigation shows that a black Chevy Equinox was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control around the 100 block of Veterans Boulevard and hit the apartment.

First responders took the 16-year-old and 12-year-old to the hospital.

The 16-year-old died there and the 12-year-old sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The statement does not identify the man, but indicates he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Police say the names of everyone will be released at a later time.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our residents who died because of another’s carelessness,” police Chief Andy Harvey said in the statement . “There is no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol. You add traveling at a high rate of speed and the danger to others increases immensely.”