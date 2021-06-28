2 deaths, 202 new COVID cases in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with two more deaths tied to the virus.

The fatalities bring the death toll in the county to 2,907.

The new deaths include a man in his 30s from Mercedes and a man older than 70 from Pharr.

Out of Monday’s 202 new cases, 127 were reported as confirmed, 64 probable and 11 suspected, bringing the county to a total of 93,231 cases of which 60,837 were confirmed, 30,191 probable and 2,203 suspected.

Area hospitals continued to treat 51 patients with the coronavirus Monday, 19 of them in intensive care units.