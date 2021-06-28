Road closure Tuesday at Bicentennial and Freddy Gonzalez

McALLEN — A road closure is scheduled Tuesday as the city of McAllen continues to move forward with the Bicentennial Boulevard extension project along Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

Installation of the final layer of asphalt pavement in the roadway intersection on these streets will serve as the cause for the road closure.

The roadway will be closed off between 23rd Street and 10th Street. Residents of the area will still be able to access their homes.

According to a news release issued by the city, motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution when traveling along the area.

“Motorists should expect some delays and congestion,” the release stated.

The end date of the road closure has not been released.

For updates on this project, visit mcallen.net/bondupdates and click on the project’s link.