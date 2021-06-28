Edinburg crash that left 2 dead under investigation

Edinburg police are investigating a fatal wrong way crash that happened early Sunday morning and resulted in two deaths.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a major two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Highway 281.

The investigation so far has shown that 20-year-old Alex Jaramillo was driving a blue Nissan Sentra southbound on the northbound lanes of North Highway 281 when he collided head on with a silver Chevy Volt.

Jaramillo died at the scene. Police say a passenger in Jaramillo’s vehicle was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy Volt, 31-year-old Efrain Guerrero Jr., was taken to the hospital where he died.

Edinburg police say toxicology results in the case, which remains under investigation, are pending.