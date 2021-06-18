SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — The city of South Padre Island is kicking off the summer season with beach and bayside fireworks displays running through Labor Day.

South Padre Island is also known as “The Fireworks Capital of Texas,” an honor proclaimed by the Texas Senate, and this recognition highlights the abundance of spectacular fireworks displays for visiting individuals, couples, and families to enjoy.

It is time to celebrate the season with beach and bayside fireworks on the Island. On Tuesday evenings, fireworks are shot from a barge anchored a few hundred yards offshore in the bay.

The best viewing spot for bayside shows is the Entertainment District, including many bayside restaurants and on “The Green,” a great lawn where people can bring their own chairs to view the display.

“Fireworks over the water are amazing,” said Ed Caum, South Padre Island CVB Director. “You get to see the beautiful bursts in the sky and they are reflected back up from the water. This also allows you to view them from both the shore and on a boat.”

Many of the local boat captains and tour companies book specific cruises to enjoy the fireworks from out on the water.

“If you have never viewed fireworks from out on the water, you need to experience it,” Caum said.

For beachside firework displays, the Island features a show every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. The Thursday shows begin at 9:15 p.m. at Isla Grand Beach Resort on the beach.

Clayton’s Beach Bar and the Courtyard Marriott host “Fireworks on the Pier” on Friday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m.; and are best viewed from Clayton’s, the La Quinta Inn & Suites deck, Courtyard Marriott, and the Hilton Garden Inn beach deck.

The city of South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau will host special fireworks shows for the Independence Day holiday on Sunday, July 4, and Labor Day on Sunday, Sept. 5.

For more information on the fireworks summer schedule and family-friendly activities on South Padre Isla please visit www.sopadre.com.