Deadline to pay taxes without attorney fees approaching

Individuals owing taxes on real estate accounts for the tax year 2020 in Cameron County have until the end of June to make arrangement to pay their taxes with the county’s Tax Assessor-Collectors Office before their accounts will be turned over to the delinquent tax law firm to collect the outstanding taxes.

Tony Yzaguirre Jr., the county’s tax assessor-collector, said there are 21,141 real estate accounts which have not been paid. If these accounts are paid after June 30, a 15% to 20% in attorney fees will be automatically assessed or added to the balances of taxes due unless an agreement with the tax office is made.

“The installment plan provides taxpayers a little relief by allowing them several additional months to pay their taxes in installments without threat of a lawsuit,”Yzaguirre said.

Payments can be made over the internet, by mail, over the counter and at any Lone Star National Bank. Individuals making their payments at the bank need to present a copy of their 2020 tax bill.

Yzaguirre said over 98% of property taxes for the county has been collected which, is over $344 million. There’s over $5 million in outstanding taxes which includes all taxing jurisdictions.

The Cameron County Tax Office has nine locations in the county:

>>Cameron County Courthouse, 835 E. Levee St.

>>Brownsville Southmost Branch, 2900 Southmost Blvd.

>>Brownsville West Side Branch, 1763 Military Highway

>>Harlingen Branch Office, 3302 Wilson Rd.

>>San Benito Branch, 1390 W. Expressway 77/83

>>Los Fresnos Branch, 745 Ocean Blvd.

>>Port Isabel Branch, 505 Highway 100

>>La Feria Branch, 200 Industrial Way

>>Rio Hondo Branch, 125 W. Colorado

>>San Benito Motor Bank, 199 S. Sam Houston Blvd.

For more information, call (956) 544-0800 or visit the tax office website at www.cameroncountytax.org

