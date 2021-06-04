4 more virus deaths reported in Cameron County

Four more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Thursday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,669, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Thursday, the county reported an additional 7 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 41,316.

The new cases include one person age 10 to 19, and one person age 20 to 29.

One resident age 40 to 49 was also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.