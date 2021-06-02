Harlingen, Brownsville distributing sandbags in preparation for storms

The City of Harlingen is making sandbags available to residents and businesses today until 6 p.m. in preparation for possible heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Sandbags are available at the Public Works Facility located at 404 South 54th St.

The bags are already filled so residents will simply have to show their ID verifying their Harlingen address. They will also need a water bill showing they have garbage service with the City. Residents will be allowed six bags and businesses 12.

The City of Brownsville will handout sandbags on Thursday to area residents.

The sandbags will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Morningside Park, 1207 S. Central Ave. and Monte Bella Park, 2525 W. Alton Gloor Blvd.

Residents must bring an ID and utility bill to show proof they live in Brownsville. The sandbags will be limited to eight per family and 10 bags per business.