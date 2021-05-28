One COVID-related death reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials reported Friday that 89 people tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to one death related to the virus.

The death was an Edinburg man in his 70s, increasing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 2,878.

Of the 89 new cases reported by the Health and Human Services Department, 24 were confirmed, 32 probable and 33 suspected.

The majority of cases reported Friday were led by people 19 and under, with a total of 29 cases. Young adults in their 20s were the next-highest group reported Friday, with a total of 16 cases. Adults in their 50s trailed behind with 14 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 90 people in county hospitals with the virus, with 25 of them in intensive care units. The county reported 77 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 87,720.

There are 760 net active cases in Hidalgo County.

The county has administered a total of 509,400 COVID-19 tests, and 418,042 had negative results.