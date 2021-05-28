Quinta Mazatlán expects rare visit from The Lorax

The Lorax is coming to McAllen.

One of the most beloved nature stories of all time is Dr. Seuss’s famous book promoting children in nature and the planting of trees. Now, the book’s beloved main character, the Lorax, will make a special visit from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen.

Families are invited to take pictures with the Lorax, create a craft and walk The Lorax Trail.

Nearly forty years after it was first published, “The Lorax’ continues to spread the message of conserving our earth’s precious and limited natural resources. In the wise words of the Lorax, “ UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

The Lorax Trail through the woods features eight-foot-tall reading pages from the classic story. Kids will get to know the Brown Bar-ba-loots, Humming-Fish, and Swomee-Swans. There are over 20 art installations that bring the story to life. Families are welcome to come early and bring a picnic before the activities begin.

The Lorax has requested everyone to wear orange in his honor.

The summer series is designed to encourage parents and kids to learn and play in nature.

Quinta Mazatlán is located at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen, one block south of La Plaza Mall off S. 10th Street. Admission for the event is $3 per person and tickets can be purchased on www.quintamazatlan.ticketleap.com. For more information, call (956) 681-3370.