Walgreens to continue mask mandate

One day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people would no longer have to wear face mask while indoors, at least one pharmacy chain said it will continue its mask mandate.

A spokesman for Walgreens said the store will continue to require its customers and employees to wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have decided to keep our current face covering policy in place for the time being. The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and will continue to guide our decision process,” a Walgreens corporate spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the company will provide additional details and updates as they become available, and for more information on Walgreens COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts, please visit our website and the Walgreens Newsroom.