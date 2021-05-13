Hidalgo County Commissioners Court to vote on COVID-19 policy change for fully vaccinated people

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending for fully vaccinated people to give up facial coverings and physical distancing, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says not so fast.

“The decision to require facial coverings in all Hidalgo County buildings was made by the Commissioners Court,” Cortez said in a prepared statement Thursday. “The CDC has been an invaluable resource for public safety throughout this pandemic and while I applaud this recommendation by the CDC, it will take a vote of the entire Hidalgo County Commissioners Court to change the current policy regarding facial coverings inside county buildings.”

In addition to the CDC’s news, Hidalgo County officials also reported 192 COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

The deaths included three Edinburg men — two in their 60s, the other 70 or older — and one Donna man in his 70s or older.

As of Thursday, the county’s COVID-19 fatality toll increased to 2,848.

Of the 192 new cases reported by the Health and Human Services Department, 88 were confirmed, 58 probable and 46 suspected.

The majority of positive cases reported Thursday were led by people 19 and under, with a total of 50 cases. Adults in their 30s were the next group with the most cases reported Thursday, with a total of 38 cases, while young adults in their 20s trailed behind with a total of 37 cases.

The total number of cases reported in Hidalgo County is 89,953. Of that total, 59,078 are confirmed, 29,064 are probable and 1,811 are suspected.

According to a release from the county, a total of 1,361 cases are active.

Officials also reported 109 people are hospitalized in county hospitals, with 40 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 176 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, increasing that total to 85,744.

As of Thursday, a total of 484,251 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 393,515 results returning negative.