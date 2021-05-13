19-year-old arrested for fatal crash that killed father, son

HARLINGEN — Josiah Anthony Castillo, 19, from Harlingen, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the May 8 car crash that left two people dead, according to a press release from the Harlingen Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of 6th and Harrison Avenue. Police say Castillo was traveling west on Harrison when he crashed his pickup into a sedan that was traveling south on 6th Street.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Roel Martinez died at the scene. His two passengers, including his 10-year-old son, Israel Martinez, were taken to an area hospital where the young boy died.

According to the release, Castillo was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $35,000 for each of the two counts of manslaughter and $15,000 for aggravated assault, according to police.