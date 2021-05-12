5 die due to COVID in Hidalgo County as 198 new cases confirmed

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 198 new cases of the virus on Wednesday morning.

The five deaths include a McAllen man over 70, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s from Mercedes, a woman in her 50s from Pharr, and a woman over the age of 70 from San Juan. Wednesday’s reported deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,844.

The new positive cases include 92 confirmed cases, 54 probable and 52 suspected. Hidalgo County has now had 89,761 total cases, of which 58,986 are confirmed, 29,010 probable and 1,765 suspected.

There are 118 people in county hospitals with the virus as of Wednesday morning, of which 41 are in intensive care units.

The county reported an additional 188 people were released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 85,568. There are 1,349 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 483,478 COVID-19 tests, and 392,934 of those tests had negative results.