Overnight storm brings power outages, road closures, school cancellations in RGV

A stormfront that rolled through the Rio Grande Valley in the early hours of Wednesday morning knocked out power, downed trees and dumped a fair amount of water on South Texas.

AEP announced just before noon Wednesday that its crews have restored power to about 73% of customers left without power after the storm.

As of 11 a.m., approximately 10,000 customers were still without electric service AEP reported, down from a peak of about 36,750.

“Additional crews from the Corpus Christi and Laredo Districts are arriving in the Valley Wednesday to help with the restoration effort,” a statement read.

AEP also reported estimated restoration times for customers still without power:

WEDNESDAY

Harlingen, 2 p.m.

McAllen, 9 p.m.

Mission, 4 p.m.

Port Isabel, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande City, 4 p.m.

San Benito, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Edinburg, 3 p.m.

Pharr, 3 p.m.

Weslaco, 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reported preliminary rain totals for the area as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall totals ranged from as much as 4.8 inches north north-east of Edinburg to just under an inch in Hebbronville.

Rainfall averaged about 2.3 inches in the 17 locations the NWS reported totals for.

The city of McAllen reported signal light outages throughout the city a little before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, noting that crews are working on restoring them.

Intersections with reported outages include:

Ware Road and Frontage Road

23rd Street and Oxford Avenue

23rd Street and Auburn Avenue

Main Street and La Vista Avenue

23rd Street and Quince Avenue

34th Street and Nolana Avenue

The city also reported that power lines are down near Lindberg Avenue and 10th Street, and road closures in that area.

Those roads are expected to be closed until 1 p.m.

The city of Alamo announced that city hall and the library both lacked power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday and were closed.

“As soon as power is restored both buildings will reopen,” a release read.

Local school districts also announced changes prompted by the storm Wednesday.

Donna ISD and Mercedes ISD canceled in-person and online classes for Wednesday, attributing the change to power outages at its campuses.

“We will keep you updated of any further changes,” a statement from Donna ISD read.

Sharyland ISD announced that the district is canceling curbside meals at John H. Shary Elementary and moving them to Sharyland High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All other campuses will have curbside meals at that time.