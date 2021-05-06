South Padre Island beach renourishment to begin

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — The beaches of this coastal area are going to get a touch up.

The City of South Padre Island, in conjunction with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Texas General Land Office and Cameron County, plan to renourish the beaches on the Island.

The project is expected to begin at the north end on Friday, May 7, and will then move south.

The USACE awarded a contract to Weeks Marine, who will perform the regular maintenance dredging of the Brazos Santiago Pass Jetty and entrance channel.

According to a city press release, the sediment that will be dredged will be used beneficially.

City officials state that an estimate of 360,000 cubic yards will need to be dredged where 75 percent of the material will be placed at the northern end of the city limits and 25 percent of the material will be placed at Isla Blanca Park.

The project is expected to be completed on or around June 6 at Isla Blanca Park.

“The city works extremely hard to protect and maintain our beach for the enjoyment of residents and visitors as well as to preserve critical wildlife habitat,” SPI Shoreline Director Kristina Boburka stated. “This project also helps to preserve critical wildlife habitat for threatened and endangered species.”