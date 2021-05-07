2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron County

Two more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Thursday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,636, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Thursday, the county reported an additional 30 COVID-19 cases, which included 11 cases from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

This raises the total number of cases in Cameron County to 40,581.

The new cases include two children ages 9 and under, and four people ages 10 to 19.

Two residents ages 80 to 89 were also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.