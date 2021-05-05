4 deaths, 207 new COVID cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 207 additional positive cases of the virus Wednesday.

The deaths include an Edinburg man in his 50s, a McAllen man over the age of 70, and two Mission women, one in her 50s and the other over the age of 70. Wednesday’s deaths raise the county’s death toll to 2,830.

The 207 new cases include 134 confirmed cases, 47 probable and 26 suspected. The total number of positive cases in the county is now 89,037, of which 58,621 are confirmed, 28,769 are probable and 1,647 are suspected.

There were a total of 129 people in Hidalgo County hospitals as of Wednesday morning, 41 of which are in intensive care units.

The county also reported an additional 233 people were released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 84,881. There are 1,326 net active cases as of Wednesday morning.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 476,781 COVID-19 tests, and 386,959 of those tests had negative results.