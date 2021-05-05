Police: 18-year-old who died in crash was not wearing seat belt

Edinburg police are investigating a fatal vehicle rollover which left an 18-year-old man dead Tuesday night.

In a news release, the city says Edinburg police responded to a major crash in the 1900 block of North Damasco at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers saw two vehicles, a black Chevy Cobalt and a red Chevy Impala, had collided.

“The black Cobalt had flipped over and was upside down. The driver of the Cobalt was unresponsive,” the news release said.

Investigators learned that the driver of the Cobalt, Ivan Flores, was driving northbound on Damasco at a high rate of speed when he clipped the back of the Impala, causing his Cobalt to flip, the city said.

“Flores was ejected from the vehicle. It is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt. Flores died as a result of his injuries,” the release said.