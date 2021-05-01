Migrant dies in BP vehicle accident

Two migrants were accidentally run over by a Border Patrol vehicle on the King Ranch near Kingsville on Thursday afternoon, federal authorities said.

One migrant, a male Honduran national, died on the scene as a result of his injuries. Another migrant was transferred to a hospital in Harlingen via air ambulance and was discharged later in the day after medical personnel determined he did not suffer any serious injuries, said a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued Saturday.

At the time of the incident, Border Patrol agents were patrolling an area known for smuggling activity when they observed fresh footprints believed to belong to migrants passing through the area, the statement said.

Agents on foot and in vehicles continued to search the area, which was covered with “extremely thick and tall grass interspersed with groves of taller vegetation.” As they searched, two groups of migrants emerged from different groves and were apprehended.

A third group of migrants who were burrowed in the tall grass also emerged and informed the agents of an individual who had been run over by a vehicle. When agents located the individual, he informed them that he and another migrant were run over by a Border Patrol vehicle while they were burrowed next to each other in the grass, the statement said.

The individual helped agents find the second migrant, at which time a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician on the scene immediately attended to the migrants.

Agents requested an air ambulance for one migrant and determined the other migrant succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation indicates agents were not aware anyone was burrowed in the grass nor were they aware anyone had been run over by a vehicle until informed by a migrant, the statement said.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified of the incident. The Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility both responded to the scene and are reviewing the incident, the statement said.