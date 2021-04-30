HARLINGEN — Whether you love barbecue or want to help a good local cause, this may be the fun-filled activity you were looking for.

Harlingen’s Knights of Columbus Council 2785 is gearing up to host its inaugural “Smokin with the Knights” cookoff fundraiser on May 14 and 15.

The cookoff will be held in a street closure between Harrison Avenue and 17th Street in Harlingen.

According to Knights of Columbus member Edgar Martinez, the cookoff still has eight spots open for teams to register to compete.

There is a $175 competitors’ entry fee for the chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket portion of the cookoff and a $25 fee for the beef fajitas and beans categories.

There will be a cooks meeting on May 14 at 6 p.m.

For more contest details, visit https://tinyurl.com/44hajc5c.

The event is open to the public and will have free entrance. Beer will be sold on site and proceeds will go toward the fundraiser. There will also be a 50/50 raffle on both days of the event.

Martinez said all proceeds will benefit local charities, such as Loaves and Fishes and Sunny Glen Children’s Home.

“We had a big hit with COVID and we had been on hiatus so we’re hoping to create funds from this so we can help local charities we usually help,” Martinez said. “Everything we do is to help those in need.”

According to Martinez, the event is still in need of volunteer judges.

“It’s all for a good cause,” Martinez said. “They’re going to have fun and have a little taste of some barbecue.”

According to Martinez, everyone’s going to be social distancing and following COVID protocols.

“It’s a great beginning and I hope it’s something that’s going to progress and grow bigger,” Martinez said about the inaugural event.

To register a team or become a volunteer, contact Martinez at edgar_r_martinez77@yahoo.com or (956) 561-0966.