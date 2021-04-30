Hidalgo County reports single COVID-19 death

One more death related to COVID-19 was confirmed in Hidalgo County on Friday, along with 170 more cases of the virus.

The death was that of a McAllen woman in her 70s, according to a county news release.

The death toll now stands at 2,824, while the total case count is 88,604.

Of the new cases, 48 are confirmed, 97 probable and 25 suspected.

Also on Friday, 148 people recovered from the virus, leaving 1,712 active cases in the county. So far, 84,068 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 137 people fighting the disease in local hospitals, 48 of which are in intensive care units.