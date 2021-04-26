2 virus deaths, 184 new cases reported in Valley

Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday along with 69 additional cases of the virus.

The fatality, a woman in her 50s from Pharr, brings the death toll for the county to 2,811.

Of the 69 new cases, 20 were reported as confirmed and 49 were reported as probable, bringing the county to a total of 87,879 cases, 57,998 of which are confirmed, 28,334 probable and 1,547 suspected.

The county reported 121 individuals remained Monday in area hospitals with the virus, 24 of them in intensive care units.

Cameron County added 115 more cases along with one new death, according to a news release Monday.

The county has reported a total of 40,089 cases and 1,606 deaths.

Monday’s fatality was a woman in her 70s from Harlingen.