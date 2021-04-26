Hidalgo Co. Precinct 1 hosts two vaccine clinics

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will host two first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Delta area on Wednesday.

The clinics will be first come, first serve, a news release from the county said.

No registration is required and anyone older than 18 is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Wednesday’s first clinic will be held at the Monte Alto High School Gym, located at 25149 1st St. in Monte Alto, from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

The second clinic will be held at the La Villa ISD Multi-Purpose Room, located at 500 E. 9th St. in La Villa, from 1:30-4 p.m.