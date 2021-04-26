TSTC celebrates spring graduates with Grad Swag Pickup

Texas State Technical College spring 2021 candidates for graduation were invited to drive up in front of TSTC’s Cultural Arts Center for the Grad Swag Pickup on Wednesday.

As they pulled into the driveway, they were greeted with smiling faces and cheers from TSTC staff and faculty to receive a face mask, tassel and diploma cover. A virtual commencement celebration was held Thursday on Facebook.

Participants in Wednesday’s drive-thru event received an extra-special treat from the Culinary Arts department via brisket sandwiches made just for the occasion.

“This was a great experience for our students because it taught them how to prepare large quantities of food,” instructor Emma Creps said. “It also gave them a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into catering an event. Our students were so excited to be part of something for our graduates.”

Additionally, several members of the TSTC family also had some words of wisdom for the graduates.

“Congratulations to all our graduates on their achievement,” Career Services associate Ashley Perez said. “I would like to remind them not to forget that TSTC Career Services will always be there to assist them.”

Associate Provost Jean Lashbrook also had some words of encouragement for spring 2021 graduates.

“TSTC wishes all of you well on your life after college,” she said. “We are so proud of each and every single one of you. You will always be part of the TSTC family.”

She said that she looks forward to learning about the successes of students in the future.

“Come back and visit,” she said. “Share what great things you are doing.”

Registration for the summer and fall semesters is currently underway. To learn more about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.