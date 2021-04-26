Edinburg ISD announces evening, weekend vaccine clinics

EDINBURG – The school district here and the city will host three first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinics this week.

“Vaccines are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis for people 18 years or older,” officials said in a news release Monday. “No pre-registration is required. Walk-ins are welcomed, and no ID is needed.”

Registered nurses will administer the Moderna vaccines during evening hours on Tuesday, beginning at 4 p.m.

On Thursday and Saturday, the clinic will run beginning at 8 a.m.

The dates, times, and locations of the vaccine clinics are listed below.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

San Carlos Elementary School

505 S. 83rd St., Edinburg, TX

Thursday, April 29, 2021

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Richard R. Flores Stadium

1800 S. Stadium Drive, Edinburg, TX

Saturday, May 1, 2021

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Edinburg North High School

3101 N. Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect accurate date and time of clinics.