Protest in Mexico shuts down local international bridge 

HIDALGO — The Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge closed momentarily Monday afternoon due to a protest on the Mexican side.

Officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the city of McAllen confirmed the closure, saying the bridge closed for about 20 minutes without incident.

The Monitor received video from a nonprofit volunteer who was on the bridge and witnessed several people, some holding signs, marching on a pedestrian crossing that hangs above the Mexican side of the bridge in Reynosa.

The protest started at around 4:30 p.m. and the bridge was reopened by 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and has been updated at 5:45 p.m. with new information regarding the length of the closure.