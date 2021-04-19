At BISD clinic, more getting COVID-19 shots

By late Monday morning, the Brownsville Independent School District had administered more than 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in a clinic at its main administration building on Price Road that started last week and continues through Wednesday.

The clinic is aimed mainly at BISD employees and students at least 18, but the shots were being given to anyone 18 and older with a valid photo ID, while supplies last, said Dustin Garza, BISD director of employee benefits and risk management.

Garza also said BISD expects to receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine approved for anyone 16 and older, meaning it will be able to administer shots to younger students.

“This is kind of a cleanup clinic for employees, spouses, family members and students that meet the qualifications,” Garza said.

Alonso Guerrero, BISD Health Services director, said more than 6,500 BISD employees, or 88% of the total, had been vaccinated as of Monday. He said the ongoing vaccination campaign is vital.

“In order for us to return to normal or somewhat normal, we need to get shots into, arms so students can return to classes … and we can return to everything we were used to doing,” he said.

Guerrero and Garza added that BISD is certified as a vaccine provider, meaning it can administer shots to its own employees as well as the community at large.

“We’re here to serve the community and that’s why we’re providing the service,” Guerrero said.

Shirley Blanco, a Registered Nurse assigned to Pace Early College High School, was among the group of BISD employees administering shots Monday morning. She said she got her vaccination in December along with other first responders.

“I just felt very grateful and relieved to get it,” she said, adding that she felt obligated to the community and to BISD to take the shot.

Brianna San Miguel, a senior at Hanna Early College High School, got her first shot shortly before noon, administered by Karla Salinas, a BISD licensed vocational nurse. San Miguel was scheduled to receive her second shot in mid-May.

She said she is just starting a new job and wanted to be safe and take all the precautions.

Meanwhile, BISD and schools across the country are awaiting authorization for students to begin receiving vaccinations.

Garza said Pfizer and Moderna submitted applications last week for emergency authorization for use of their vaccines by persons 12 to 15 years old.

