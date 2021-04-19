Early voting gets started, City races, term limits on ballot

Monday kicked off early voting for the May 1 general and charter amendment elections, where citizens will decide who will fill the positions of Commissioner At-Large B, Commissioner District 3, Commissioner District 4 and whether there should be term limits for the mayor and commissioners.

Early voting will continue through April 27 at different times, with 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday this week and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Voting will resume Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue April 27 at the same times.

For Commissioner At-Large B the candidates are incumbent Rose M. Gowen, Yuri Peña and Erasmo Castro. Candidates for District 3 are Jessica Puente Bradshaw, Roy de los Santos and Carlos A. Elizondo. For District 4 the candidates are incumbent Ben Neece, Pedro Cardenas, Joe Valdez and Alberto “Beto” Velez.

“We always like to remind people that local elections are the ones where we vote for people who are the closest to our homes,” Remi Garza, Cameron County elections administrator, said.

“We are voting for mayors, city commissioners and school board members, and they make decisions that directly affect our daily lives. Whether it is with roads and parks, to make improvements or open new schools, or increase different programs. They’re the ones who make those calls and it’s important to have your voice heard, especially when is this close to home.”

Garza said the county has seen a slow start to early voting but that he hopes as people become more aware that there are local elections going on they will come out to vote. He added there is curbside voting available at all polling places for those who are unable to walk or need assistance to walk.

“We’ve seen a slow start for this election and we are hopeful that as people become aware that there are City Elections and School Board Elections that they would go out to the early voting sites,” he said.

“There is curbside available for people who need assistance walking into the polling place or for people who are unable to walk. It is available at all the early voting sites and will even be available on Election Day but we want to remind people that it is for people who can’t walk to the polling place without needing assistance.”

To cast a ballot, voters have to go to the polling place in their jurisdiction, unlike the November election where they could go to any early voting site, Garza said. To check your voting place, visit cameronvotes.com or call them at (956) 544-0809.

“They have to remember to go to the early voting site that corresponds to their jurisdiction, this is not like November where you could vote at any early voting site. You do have to go to the specific one for your jurisdiction,” he said.

In January, elected officials passed an item during a city commission meeting that allows voters to decide whether to have term limits for the mayor and commissioners. The charter amendment election is taking place at the same time than the general election.

The amendments read: Mayor: A person may not be elected to, or serve on, the city commission as the mayor for more than two four-year terms, and a person who has held the office of mayor for any portion of time of a term to which some other person was elected mayor may not be elected to the office of mayor more than once. A person subject to mayoral term limits will not be prevented from becoming a candidate for city commissioner (either District or At-Large) and serving if elected, subject to the term limits established for city commissioners in subsection (b).

City Commissioner: A person may not be elected to, or serve on, the city commission as a city commissioner (either District or At-Large) for more than two four-year terms, and a person who has held a position as a city commissioner for any portion of time of a term to which some other person was elected to the position may not be elected to a position as city commissioner more than once. A person subject to the city commissioner term limits herein will not be prevented from becoming a candidate for mayor and serving if elected, subject to the term limits established for the office of mayor in subsection (a).

“Make sure that you have your identification and if you have a chance, familiarize yourself with the ballot. So that you can get in and out of the polling place as quick as you like,” Garza said.

According to votetexas.gov, there are seven acceptable forms of id: Texas Driver License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal ID Card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, U.S. Military ID Card with photo and U.S. passport book or card.

If you don’t possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of these acceptable forms of ID you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or original one of supporting forms of identification: certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, government document with your name and an address including your Voter Registration Certificate.

