The spring cold front that moved into the Valley overnight has forced Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. to temporarily close several Cameron County beaches.

Waves, high tides and winds have made driving difficult at the following beaches:

>> Boca Chica Beach

>> County Beach Access No. 5

>> County Beach Access No. 6

“The beaches are temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic to protect the safety and well-being of the general public in light of precautionary weather conditions and high tides,” Trevino said in a news release.

The closure means visitors must be cautious when visiting the beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signage at all times.

So far, county beach areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie County Park, County Beach Access No. 3 and 4, and E. K. Atwood County Park Pavilion will remain open until further notice.