83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cameron County

The Cameron County Public Health Department reported an additional 83 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in the county to 39,351, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The new cases include 14 children ages 9 and under, and 31 people ages 10 to 19. Three residents ages 80 to 89 were also reported.

The county did not report any additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.