Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — For Josefina Segovia and her daughter Letty Segovia Luna, 63, both of Edinburg, making tamales for Christmas has become a tradition that’s been passed down from mother to daughter from generation to generation.

Over the years, the tradition has grown from simply making tamales to a day-long gathering filled with family.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: