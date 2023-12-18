Only have a minute? Listen instead
EDINBURG — For Josefina Segovia and her daughter Letty Segovia Luna, 63, both of Edinburg, making tamales for Christmas has become a tradition that’s been passed down from mother to daughter from generation to generation.
Over the years, the tradition has grown from simply making tamales to a day-long gathering filled with family.
Five dozen pork tamales ready to steam at Letty Segovia Luna’s home on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Selma Barrera helps her mother Josefina Segovia, 81, while she spreads the masa on a corn husk preparing for the pork meat on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Josefina Segovia, 81, is flanked by her daughters Selma Barrera and Letty Segovia Luna, along with other relatives and friends preparing dozens of tamales on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Josefina Segovia, 81, makes tamales Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. Segovia has been making tamales her entire life. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Josefina Segovia, 81, Letty Segovia Luna, Maricela Segovia, Miriam Alvarez and friends gather to make dozens of tamales on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A stack of pork tamales ready to cook on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Pork tamales ready to cook are seen Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Josefina Segovia, 81, proudly displays her work of art Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Selma Barrera helps her mother Josefina Segovia, 81, count the tamales on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Alexa Leal and Miriam Alvarez remove the corn husks after soaking in warm water for the tamales Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
