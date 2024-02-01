‘She Came to the Valley’ screenings Feb. 8, 9 in Mission

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Mission Historical Museum will present special screenings of the 1979 western film “She Came to the Valley.”

The film, based on the novel written by local author Cleo Dawson, was filmed in the Rio Grande Valley and Oklahoma. Released in 1979, it starred Dean Stockwell, Scott Glenn, Ronee Blakley, and Freddy Fender as Pancho Villa.

In its first run, “She Came to the Valley” broke weekend attendance records at RGV theaters.

Cleo Dawson, was born in 1902. Her family was among the first pioneers of Mission, Texas, helping to transform the frontier town into an incorporated city. Dawson’s family were the owners of one of the first convenience stores, Caballo Blanco.

Showtimes are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 9, at Mission Historical Museum, 900 Doherty Ave. in Mission.

Tickets are $5, and come with a copy of the novel. Tickets will not be available the day of the show, and must be purchased in advance at the museum. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month.

For more information on this program or any upcoming events, contact the museum office at (956) 580-8646, online at www.missionmuseum.org, or follow on Facebook.